Battlefield 5 free weekends will offer different modes every week for the rest of the month

Battlefield 5 is hosting a series of free weekends throughout October, each with a more tailored multiplayer experience than your typical demo. The Battlefield 5 Origin Free Weekend Trials will start on Thursday, October 10 and run through the end of the month, with each of the three weekends focusing on a specific mode and its own selection of maps. Sadly, the event doesn't extend to Battlefield 5's console versions - it's on PC only.

Even if you're not in the mood for whatever mode is on tap, you'll be able to play through all of the single-player War Stories for free as long as you hop on during the weekend. Here's the lineup of weekend events, with a brief summary of what you can play. All of your progress and rewards will carry over into the full game if you decide to purchase it.

October 10-13: Rush

Rush is a mainstay of Battlefield multiplayer: two teams face off as either attackers or defenders, with the attackers trying to rush through a series of objectives before their respawn tickets run out and the defenders trying to halt their progress by any means possible.

Complete the Weekly Challenge to earn the Stug IV tank's Captain Hadlow skin.

October 17-20: Conquest

Conquest is the heart of Battlefield, pitting two teams against each other as they try to capture control points and whittle down the enemy's forces. This weekend puts a special emphasis on infantry-focused maps: get ready for close-quarters combat in Operation Underground, Rotterdam, Devastation, Marita, and Arras.

Get your tasks done in time and you'll earn the Trench Carbine.

October 24-27: Grand Operations

The Battlefield 5 Origin Free Weekend Trials conclude with an excursion into Grand Operations. These multi-stage matches tell a shifting story based on each team's performance, and you can try them out across the Twisted Steel, Narvik, Hamada, Rotterdam, and Panzerstorm maps.

If the whole community completes a special challenge in time, everyone will unlock the anti-air Fliegerfaust gadget.