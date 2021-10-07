Here’s what guns are in the Battlefield 2042 open beta

There’s going to be a huge selection of Battlefield 2042 weapons available when it launches. For now, you can try out seven Battlefield 2042 guns during the open beta initially – one for each type – but the more you play, the more you’ll unlock. You can also customize your weapons in the heat of battle by opening the customisation menu. You can easily switch your scope, ammo type, barrel, and more on the fly to suit your current needs. Here’s every gun in Battlefield 2042 so far.

The beta is only around for a short time so try out what you can to get a feel for how the final game will play. If you’re having trouble with Battlefield 2042 error codes, we’ve got a guide for that, so you can hopefully get into the beta as soon as you can.

Battlefield 2042 assault rifles

M5A3

(Image credit: EA)

The M5A3 is Battlefield 2042’s most standard weapon. A real all-rounder with a decent rate of fire and easy-to-control vertical recoil making it useful in closer engagements, and adequate range and good attachments to make it better for further targets.

Battlefield 2042 SMGs

PBX-45

(Image credit: EA)

If you’re looking for an easy Battlefield 2042 SMG to use, the PMX-45 is the one for you. It’s high fire rate means it has moderate recoil, but it’s so vertical that it turns out to be easy to control. As an SMG, it obviously handles very quickly and is great for sweeping through tight interiors near Conquest points.

Battlefield 2042 LMGs

LCMG

(Image credit: EA)

The LCMG is everything you’d expect from a light machine gun. Its fire rate is on the low side, but it pumps out plenty of high damage bullets with surprisingly low recoil. With a 100-round magazine, it’s great for suppressing your enemies. You can even equip it with anti-material rounds that deal more damage to vehicles in Battlefield 2042.

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042 Marksman Rifles

DM7

The DM7 feels like a modified version of the M5A3 Assault Rifle. It’s got all the reliability and well roundedness of that assault rifle but in a long-range form, with a much longer barrel, high damage bullets, and the ability to equip higher zoom optics. This weapon is flexible enough that it’ll allow you to pick off enemies at range like a sniper while also letting you reposition more easily.

Battlefield 2042 Sniper Rifles

SWS-10

The SWS-10 is a bolt-action sniper rifle that handles surprisingly quickly. With an eight-round magazine and a quick bolt cycle, you can quite easily deliver rapid sniper shots for good suppression or easy kills. You can even go for a high-power marksman rifle loadout by forgoing an optic and sticking with the iron sights.

Battlefield 2042 shotguns

MCS-880

The MCS-880 is Battlefield 2042’s standard pump-action shotgun weapon. It delivers the usual pellet spread you’d expect to see from a shotgun with a good fire rate for quick follow up shots. A run-and-gun playstyle is essential to make shotguns viable in Battlefield 2042 due to the size of the maps but equipping slug rounds will add a more range to your MCS-880.

Battlefield 2042 pistols

G57

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042’s starting sidearm is the G57. It’s the most basic pistol out there, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad. The low damage shots are balanced by a solid fire rate and a large magazine. If you’re caught short with a reload in a head-on fight, switching to your G57 will always be faster than reloading.