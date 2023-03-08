Is Battlefield 2042 cross-platform on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC?

Battlefield 2042 cross-platform options will be of particular interest to those on PS5 and PS4, as it's one of the free PS Plus games for March 2023, though naturally all players will want to know what opposition they could be coming up against. As there is no Battlefield 2042 campaign, all of the focus in the game is on the multiplayer modes, and although cross-play is possible there are some caveats that mean not everyone can connect to each other. If you want to know exactly who you can squad up with in combat, then here's the lowdown on cross-platform play in Battlefield 2042.

What Battlefield 2042 cross-platform options are available?

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042 cross-platform play is available, though there are certain restrictions on this due to the technical limitations of the different formats, as previous gen consoles can only support 64-player battles while current gen consoles and PCs feature 128-player warfare. This means that those on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC can all play together, while PS4 and Xbox One can only play with and against each other. As the different Battlefield 2042 modes are not compatible spanning generations, you won't be able to team up across the divide and so cross-play isn't available between PS5 and PS4.

If you'd rather not use Battlefield 2042 cross-platform then you can opt out, so you'll only come up against other players from your own format. To turn it off or on, head to the main menu screen and open the Accessibility & Options menu, then select the General tab and toggle the Cross-play option under the Other heading. Note that you can't change this setting if you're currently part of a group, in matchmaking, or have joined a server, and this setting won't override the above restrictions between console generations.

