Battlefield 2042 leaks reveal near-future guns and gadgets

A pair of Battlefield 2042 weapon leaks will give you an early feel for the near-future arsenal before you can try it out yourself in the Battlefield 2042 beta .

The leaks appear to have been pulled from the closed, technical playtest for Battlefield 2042 which players weren't supposed to share. Somebody broke the rules to share videos of a ton of different weapons firing and reloading, from pistols to shotguns to assault rifles to light machine guns. The latter video even shows how some pieces of gear work, including a grappling automated turret, and what looks like some kind of pneumatic medical syringe launcher.

🚨BIG #Battlefield2042 LEAK🚨Here are some of the weapons from the play test. This video shows weapons shooting, reloading and showcases an overall idea of each weapon! (There will be more weapons on launch, obviously)RETWEET + FOLLOW @BF2042News before it gets deleted! pic.twitter.com/ChlpIf2uH1August 30, 2021 See more

*ANOTHER* 🚨BIG #Battlefield2042 LEAK🚨This is part 2 to the leak we shared yesterday.Here are some BF2042 weapons reloading and shooting etc etcRETWEET + FOLLOW @BF2042News before it gets deleted! pic.twitter.com/MFTITMPNvYAugust 31, 2021 See more

None of the weapons fire laser beams or plasma pulses - or at least, none of the weapons in these videos do. While Battlefield 2042 is set 20 years in the future (and its timeline diverges from ours even before that, since Battlefield 4's War of 2020 is part of its canon), DICE is clearly trying to keep a grounded feel for soldiers' tools of the trade.

You'll be able to kit out your preferred Battlefield 2042 specialist with whatever weapons you like; it's their particular traits and gear that set them apart from one another. For instance, we've already had a look at how Battlefield 4 veteran Irish will be able to take his shelter to-go with a Fortification System , packing both deployable cover and an explosive-foiling "Shootdown Sentinel."