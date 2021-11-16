Is there a Battlefield 2042 campaign?

You might be wondering if there is a Battlefield 2042 campaign mode or a single-player story experience. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 is very much a multiplayer game, and one that is best enjoyed with friends. The game still has its own unique setting, however. In the two decades between now and 2042, the world has suffered environmental devastation and governmental collapse over. After a global blackout, the remaining nations are left pointing fingers and a war between Russia and the US is the only way forward. In Battlefield 2042 matches, players take control of a No-Pat Specialist soldier (No-Pat for short) fighting under the US or Russia. Here's what you need to know about the Battlefield 2042 campaign and the overarching story of the world in 2042.

Does Battlefield 2042 have a campaign?

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 2042 does not have a campaign mode of any kind, and the game is strictly multiplayer only. Unless you really want to play solo or cooperatively with just a squad of friends, your only option is to play in custom matches with bots, but Battlefield games are always best enjoyed online and with friends. There are three different broad modes in Battlefield 2042, each with unique game modes. You can try Conquest in All-Out Warfare, play classic Battlefield 3 modes in Portal, or try Hazard Zone. Read more about Battlefield 2042 modes in our guide.

While Battlefield 2042 doesn’t have a story campaign, there is still an overarching narrative that sets the stage for the game’s forces of the US, Russia, and the No-Pats. When you boot up the game, you’ll be shown a cutscene narrated by the Battlefield 2042 Specialist Kimble “Irish” Graves, played by Michael K. Williams who unfortunately passed away earlier this year. This cutscene paints a pretty grim picture of the future, full of horrific natural disasters and collapsing societies. If you’re interested in learning more about the world of Battlefield 2042, here’s what you need to know.

What is the story in Battlefield 2042?

(Image credit: EA)

In the 21 years between now and 2042, Earth has suffered horrific environmental damage from natural disasters, leading to global destabilization. Record temperatures, rapidly rising sea levels, and the world’s first category six storm reaching the US all hit the news before 2028. By 2030, Florida is mostly underwater, Eastern Europe has been ravaged by wildfires, and nations and currencies have started to collapse. As countries crumble all over the world, mass immigration becomes commonplace as millions of refugees seek a new home. Many of these refugees are known as No-Pats – soldiers with no state that fight for survival.

(Image credit: EA)

Technological revolutions in the 2030s led to some stability by the end of that decade. The world started to rebuild with reclaimed farmland, coastal walls, and desert irrigation systems, but No-Pats had become a permanent fixture. In 2040, the world suffered a sudden blackout, causing more destruction and political tensions to flare up. In the aftermath of the blackout, a geopolitical war between the world’s last two superpowers, the US and Russia, is what’s left in 2042. Both sides have armies of No-Pats that they’re ready to deck out with military hardware for their war efforts.

In-game, you’ll also hear a short bit of dialogue at the start of every Battlefield 2042 match explaining the situation and why you’re fighting in your current location. You can learn more about Battlefield 2042’s world and story by listening out for these lines and by reading and watching what’s available here on the Battlefield 2042 website.