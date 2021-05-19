Batman: Caped Crusader is a new animated series from J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm

Everyone’s got a favorite Batman and, for many, it was the seminal ‘90s animated hit, Batman: The Animated Series. Now, we’re essentially getting a 21st Century reinvention of the classic formula thanks to Batman: Caped Crusader, a new project in the works at HBO Max.

There’s some serious firepower behind this, too. Not only is The Batman director Matt Reeves and J.J. Abrams attached as executive producers, but Bruce Timm – who was the driving force behind many DC animated outings for three decades – is also on board.

No news yet on who will be voicing The Dark Knight (can we still hold out hope for Kevin Conroy to step back into the booth as Bats?) but the words of those behind the series, which has been ordered straight to series from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, will be sure to get your Bat-Pulses racing.

"Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans. It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy," Warner Bros. Animation president Sam Register said in a press release (via Deadline).

Reeves, Abrams, and Timm also added in a statement that Batman: Caped Crusader "will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters."

Abrams, meanwhile, is busy with several DC projects. A recent report suggested he would have the "largest footprint" at DC and is already producing the next Superman movie as well as a Justice League Dark universe. Caped Crusader, though, might just be the most exciting of the lot for long-term fans of Batman.

