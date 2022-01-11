Batgirl set photos tease two major DC characters

By published

Robin and Black Canary could show up in Batgirl

Black Canary in Birds of Prey
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batgirl set photos have revealed Easter eggs that link to two big DC characters.

The HBO Max film will star Leslie Grace as the titular vigilante, AKA Barbara Gordon, and will be directed by Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah.

It seems Batgirl could be joined by two other DC heroes, though, with some artwork teasing potential appearances from Robin and Black Canary.

One mural spotted on the set features Batman and Robin, which seems inspired by Kaare Andrews' artwork. Check out the images and comparison below.

See more
See more

Robin hasn't been seen in live-action since 1997's Batman & Robin, played by Chris O'Donnell. Although this could just be an Easter egg, it would make sense for the character to have a role in Batgirl – in DC Comics, Barbara and the first Robin, Dick Grayson, have a long history, and are often depicted in a relationship.

The set also features artwork teasing Black Canary, who is played by Jurnee Smollet in the DCEU. One poster displays Black Canary's name with a spiral pattern, while another features the character with what looks to be a mask and short hair.  

See more

Black Canary hasn't been confirmed for the movie, but it's another crossover that would fit. In the comics, Batgirl and Black Canary are both members of the Birds of Prey team.

One character who is definitely appearing, though, is Batman. This time, he won't be played by Ben Affleck or Robert Pattinson, but by Michael Keaton, returning from both Tim Burton's Batman movies and the upcoming The Flash. Brendan Fraser will play the villainous Firefly, and J.K. Simmons returns as Barbara's father Jim Gordon.

Batgirl doesn't yet have a release date, but it's expected this year. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU – and find the best HBO Max prices and deals. 

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards

I'm a freelance Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for our Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after getting my BA in English. 