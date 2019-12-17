"Bang! You're done, mate": Watch John Boyega play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

John Boyega may play Finn in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , but how well does he play Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ? The actor sat down for an Xbox Sessions video and got a chance to play the game for the first time. He's a big Star Wars Battlefront 2 player, so it's interesting to see how he adjusts to the different gameplay style (he doesn't play Battlefront 2 as Finn, by the way, but Anakin).

As expected, Boyega is all exuberance and goofy charm in the nearly 12 minute long video. "Bang! You're done, mate," he shouts as Cal Kestis Force pushes the Ninth Sister off a cliff. Boyega gets the dodge mechanic down pretty quickly, but can't quite seem to pin down the Ninth Sister's gender. Either way, he's definitely enjoying himself throughout.

What does Boyega love about story-driven games? The chance to grab a snack during cinematics - he even points out that he would have " went through two meals" during the cutscene after Cal defeats the Ninth Sister. Pure cinnamon roll energy, here.

After his playthrough, Boyega remarks on how much Battlefront players wanted more story-driven Star Wars games like Fallen Order. What else did he like about the game? BD-1, the doubled-sided saber, and the ability to change skins. "For each planet, I'm a nerd, I changed out the outfit, make sure he's ready," he laughs.

But it's towards the end of the video where we get the most important answers from Boyega - like his all-time favorite Jedi. "Mace Windu, man," he says, "I'm also part of the community that don't believe that he's dead. I don't believe it. That's like, what, how many… how many feet did he… how high was he? I think he's gonna be alright, with robot hands, he's gonna come back. Mace Windu's like, alright, purple hilt. That's what we're talking about." Boyega, member of the Mace Windu is Alive conspiracy theory group. You learn something new every day.

And if you're curious about Boyega's best Star Wars memory? It was during an early screen test, before he had secured the role of Finn, when J.J. Abrams brought out an actor in full Chewbacca costume to serve as his eyeline. "This must mean that I'm close to the part, them bringing out a legit guy," he says. And indeed, he was.