Avengers: Endgame Easter egg is either setting up a new MCU superhero or an unlikely X-Men reference

Over a year on, people are still – incredibly – finding hidden details in Avengers: Endgame. One fan theory posits that newly added subtitles hint at the first implied mention of a certain iconic X-Men character and/or the origin of another big superhero.

Reddit user cbfw86 draws attention to a scene which sees Captain America and Iron Man travel back to a S.H.I.E.L.D base in the '70s. There, Steve Rogers sneaks into a room adjacent to Peggy Carter’s office. While the focus is on Cap’s reaction to seeing his beloved once more, the obscured audio is perhaps more interesting.

“Braddock’s unit has been stopped by lightning strikes,” Peggy is told. She says she’ll “look at the weather projections.”

“It’s not lightning strikes we’re looking at,” comes the reply.

Short of Thor arriving on Midgard earlier than expected, some of the comments believe it’s an early sign that the X-Men’s Storm is cooking up trouble for some of S.H.I.E.L.D’s agents. Even if it’s not Storm – and the X-Men connection is a little tenuous should they want to be introduced in the MCU’s present-day – then there’s still enough compelling evidence to suggest another new Marvel character is being set up in the scene.

“Braddock” is almost certainly a reference to either Brian Braddock, who would go on to become Captain Britain, or his father James Braddock. Either possibility would allow for the introduction of Captain Britain into the MCU proper at some point in the near future.

It’s not the first time Endgame has laid breadcrumbs for Marvel’s expansion, either. Okoye’s pointed reference to underwater earthquakes during her Black Widow debrief had some at the time believing it was a tease for Namor. Marvel, meanwhile, has often teased things years in advance, such as Wakanda’s on-screen mention during 2010’s Iron Man 2, eight years before the fictional nation was introduced in Black Panther.

Whether it’s Storm, Captain Britain, or something else entirely – it’s almost comforting to know that Marvel is still skilled enough to hide teasers in the biggest movie of all time without anyone discovering it until now.