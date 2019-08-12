Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes: Every deleted scene that didn’t make it into the movie

The Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes are now out in the wild. If you're thinking of buying the digital or home release for Endgame, chances are you'll want to know what happens in all six deleted scenes. That is, if you're not too busy wearing out the pause button and hunting down some of the extremely well-hidden Avengers: Endgame Easter eggs on offer.

So, below, we'll take you through the full scene descriptions of the Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes. There are some doozies, too: Thor and Rocket exchanging some playful banter; Rocket getting a haircut, and a heartwarming scene involving a new twist on one of Endgame's most iconic deaths.

Get scrolling and discover what's lying in wait for you in Endgame's home release.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene #1: Goji Berries

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

Pepperony stans, rejoice! The first of the Avengers: Endgame deleted scenes features 30 seconds, presumably from early on in the movie, of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow, who hopefully knows she’s in this one) at their home. Not much of note happens – which is presumably why it was deleted – but the pair are cooking in the kitchen and playfully arguing over what keeps happening to the Goji berries. The answer? Tony’s alpaca has eaten them. Because of course.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene #2: Bombs on Board

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Cap and Rhodey take centre stage in ‘Bombs on Board,’ the second Avengers: Endgame deleted scene. In it, Steve recounts where the Tesseract was at various points in the timeline and how he put it at “the bottom of the ocean” in Captain America: The First Avenger. He then goes on to explain how he crashed the plane because of “bombs on board.” Rhodey, quick as a flash, replies: “You couldn’t have jumped out of the plane before you crashed it?” Welp. That made Cap look like a klutz. An easy cut.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene #3: Suckiest Army in the Galaxy

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

A nice little call-back, this one. The Avengers are all sitting around and going over old tape of 2012’s Battle of New York when (a partially CGI) Rocket interjects, unable to believe that it took the Avengers two hours to fight the Chitauri or, as he calls them, “the suckiest army in the galaxy.” Tony’s response to that verbal backslap is to, uhh, take a razor and shave his head. Seriously.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene #4: You Used to Frickin' Live Here

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

More Rocket! This time he’s tagging along with Thor on Asgard during the events of Thor: The Dark World. The God of Thunder, though, is too busy whizzing over the side of the palace and downing cans of Red Bull to concentrate. So much so that he doesn’t even know where he’s going. Rocket tells him: “You used to frickin’ live here.” Thor, hilariously, replies: “Just for 1500 years, not forever.” A pretty funny scene, and it’s a shame this one didn’t make it into the finished product.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene #5: Tony and Howard

(Image credit: Marvel Studios/Disney)

The clue’s in the name with this one. Low-key one of the most heartfelt moments in Endgame was Tony’s reunion with his distant dad, and this is just a very short scene adding on to their interactions at the army base in the 1970s. Here, Howard asks for Tony’s name, to which he replies, cutely, “Potts.” Tony then gets a job offer which he turns down because, of course, he’s a “little tied up in futures.” Not much substance here – but you can’t say no to a RDJ one-liner.

Avengers: Endgame deleted scene #6: Avengers Take a Knee

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney Studios)

The big deleted scene. Instead of Iron Man going out on his back with his loved ones around him, this Avengers: Endgame deleted scene sees much of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come together to mourn the founding father of the MCU by kneeling to honour their fallen comrade. Hawkeye kneels. Then Black Panther. Then Captain Marvel. The Guardians of the Galaxy kneel too. Gamora, though, being her evil 2014 self, doesn’t kneel and walks away entirely. Still, it’s a worthy send-off to Robert Downey Jr.’s character, and if anyone deserves such a big character moment, it’s Iron Man.

Avengers: Endgame is released on DVD and Blu-ray August 13 in the US and digitally in the UK on August 19. The UK Endgame DVD and Blu-ray release date is set for September 2.

