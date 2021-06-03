Atari VCS console set to arrive later this month

Atari is rejoining the retro console field on June 15, 2021 with the release of the Atari VCS.

The console, which was initially announced in 2017, has had a long journey to release, but it appears it is now ready to get into the hands of new customers. Atari announced that the console would be appearing on Best Buy, GameStop, and Microcenter storefronts, as well as their own website later this month.

It's priced at $299.99 on its own, but a $399.99 bundle will also be available which will include a wireless controller and joystick. If you opt to get the version without a controller, the console will work with any PC peripheral as well.

For those looking to jump into some retro classics straight away, each console comes with a version of the Atari VCS Vault. This is a collection of 100 arcade and Atari 2600 games, so there should be a decent amount for players to explore and relive straight away.

The console will also have a storefront where additional games will be available to buy.

When the console launched its IndieGoGo campaign back in May 2018, it raised a staggering $2.25 million in just one day. However, since then it has had a troubled production vastly extending the expected shipping date. However, it appears that pre-orders, which started shipping late last year, have gone out and the company is now trying to expand its player base.

Retro consoles have seen somewhat of a renaissance in the last couple of years. While several companies had been developing ways to keep retro classics playable before it, the NES Mini Classic really brought the idea to the mainstream. Soon companies like Sega and Sony were doing their own takes, which you can see in our best retro consoles list.

Here's hoping that the Atari VCS can find a place for itself in the market and help bring some of these wonderful older games to newer players.

If you are thinking about picking up the Atari VCS, why not see what to play and check out our list of the best Atari 2600 games.