Not sure how to start Wrath of the Druids in Assassin's Creed Valhalla? Figuring out how to get to an expansion in a video game is often a complex situation – flashbacks to all the Fallout expansions come to mind – but Assassin's Creed Valhalla actually makes it quite easy. Wrath of the Druids takes you to Ireland across the Irish Sea but to get there, you need to read this guide on how to start Wrath of the Druids.

How to start Wrath of the Druids in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

To start Wrath of the Druids, when you load the game up, open your quest log. Scroll down and you should see an Ireland category with a quest called Irish Trade. Track it and head back to Ravensthorpe, where a horn will sound and someone called Azar will arrive at your camp. This is who will begin the quest, however if Azar isn't there and the Irish Trade quest isn't available for you despite owning the season pass, keep reading.

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids expansion did have some teething problems on launch for season pass owners, so if Azar isn't turning up and you don't have the Irish Trade quest, you'll need to ensure it's installed correctly.

On PS4 or PS5, search for Wrath of the Druids in the store. If you own the season pass, you should have the option to download it directly from the expansion store page. You can also search for the Gold Edition of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, scroll down to what's included in the bundle, and download it there.

If you're on an Xbox console, it's as simple as navigating to the "My Apps & Games" area, then clicking on add-ons. Wrath of the Druids should be in there.

Finally, if Wrath of the Druids isn't downloading for you on PC, make sure you verify your game files on UPlay. On the game page, click on Properties, then "verify files" under the "Local Files" header. When complete, the Wrath of the Druids download should trigger.