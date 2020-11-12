Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well: How to open the well in the Well-Traveled quest

When you need to complete the Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well objective, you may find yourself stuck. Heck, I sure did for a few minutes. Tyr doesn't give you a hand whatsoever, the lazy bugger, so it's up to you to complete this somewhat unique Assassin's Creed Valhalla puzzle. If you've found this guide then I'm willing to bet you made the same error I did at the start of the puzzle, so read on for everything you need to know about how to complete the Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well task in the Well-Traveled quest.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review | Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla length | Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver | How to earn XP in Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots | Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal | Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm

How to unseal the well in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you've done some exploration in Asgard or found any of the open-world anomalies in England, you may have seen these light beams before. Point them at something to power it up, is the basic gist of it. The problem here lies in the fact you only have one light beam and you need to hit two separate targets. So how do you split the beam?

From the source of the light beam, look towards the entrance where you came in. Nestled in the ceiling is a glowing prism. When you fire the beam at it, it splits in two, with each beam connecting with the two closer reflectors.

Go to the reflector to the right of the prism when looking at it from the source and spin it so it hits the next reflector at the back of the room. Then you can angle that to connect with the first target by the well.

With the second beam shooting off to the left, you first need to position the reflector on the ground-level so it ricochets into the target. You can do this by going down to the well and dragging it, like you would a stack of shelves blocking a doorway in England.

The correct positioning is to pull it back then slightly round the corner, so it's almost in line with the stone pillar. If your beam is slightly off, just keep adjusting it slightly until it connects. When it does, the seal around the well will disappear and you can take a leap of faith into it, causing a big splash at the bottom.