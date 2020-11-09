Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch notes revealed for day one update

The first lot of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla patch notes are in ahead of the game's launch.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is releasing tomorrow, November 10, on all platforms including the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as a launch title. Along with it comes the version 1.0.2 title update patch notes which have been shared in a Ubisoft blog post . The patch notes detail everything that will be added as day one, including game improvements, content additions and more. Let’s break it down.

The game improvements include:

Fine-tuned the balancing of the game

Addressed various quest-related nuisances

Improved performance and stability

Miscellaneous bug fixes

Day one content additions include, added additional localized audio packs, with availability differing per region. The Codex, the Animus database, will make its return to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as “Codex”, which includes the database and tutorials, with the database providing information about the world and its people of Valhalla.

Included in the patch notes are the pre-load and launch times:

For EU and US, Assassins Creed Valhalla is available for preload on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Ubisoft Connect, Epic Games Store and PS4 right now.

For Xbox Series X and Series S, the game will launch on November 10, 12:01 AM local time for the EU and US. More specific times can be viewed on the official blog post.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also release on PS5 at launch on November 12.

Looking for more on Assassin’s Creed? Check out our review of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.