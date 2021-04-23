Assassin's Creed Valhalla updates are slowing down "to allow for more thorough testing"

Assassin's Creed Valhalla patches will take longer to release in the future so there are of a "more robust" quality.

In a recent blog post, Ubisoft said that "we recognize that some of our recent title updates may not have met your expectations or been up to our standards."



With that in mind, it's "made several changes to production pipelines and tools so that we can deliver more robust updates." That means that major Title Updates will roll out every five weeks instead of every four, "to allow for more thorough testing and refinement."

That means that the next title update, 1.2.1, has been pushed back to April 27, following the delay of the game's first major DLC pack, Wrath of the Druids , which is now set to release on May 13.

Elsewhere in the post, Ubisoft outlines some of the things that it's focusing on for the next title update and beyond. A partial solution to the missing sea life throughout England is coming next week with a full fix due to arrive in June, while fixes to the troubled 'In the Absence of an Ealdorman' quest will be rolled out gradually across a number of updates due to the sheer number of associated issues.

Ubisoft's been working hard to stabilize some of the more egregious issues with Assassin's Creed Valhalla, removing some quests and items to address crashes , and fixing problems with the Ostara Festival . Any huge open-world game is somewhat prone to a wide variety of issues, but hopefully a slightly slower update schedule will help the developers squish a few more bugs.

