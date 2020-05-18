Assassin's Creed Valhalla map size is "a bit larger" than Odyssey's, confirms Ubisoft

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla map could well be the biggest in the franchise's history, according to new comments from Ubisoft producer Julien Laferrière.

In an interview with YouTuber Julien Chièze (translated via Reddit), Laferrière said that the map size of Assassin's Creed Valhalla is bigger than 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey, which itself represented the largest sandbox the open world series had seen so far, coming in at around 90 square miles of playable terrain.

"I would actually say in terms of range [Valhalla] is probably a bit larger than Assassins Creed Odyssey," said Laferrière. I do not have the exact figures at this stage, but we have not only created the whole country, which is in this case England, but also to a good part of Norway too."

"There are other secret worlds, which I can not speak about today, which contributed to the size of the game. It's not a small game, it is a game which is clearly ambitious, which will offer many many hours of gameplay for the players."

We know that Valhalla will let you explore entire cities such as London and York across the four Kingdoms of England, but these latest comments suggest the upcoming title, which is also launching for PS5 and Xbox Series X later this year, is even more ambitious than we first assumed.

Better start scheduling out some "sick days" at work now, as it looks like we'll have a lot of time eaten up by our latest adventuring amongst the creed.