Assassin's Creed Valhalla length: How long does it take to beat the game?

If this isn't your first assassin-themed rodeo, you'll know the series tends to be long. But how long does it take to beat Assassin's Creed Valhalla? And what's the length of the story exactly? It's a huge, open world game with branching narrative arcs and miles of land to explore, so don't expect to breeze through Assassin's Creed Valhalla in an evening. If you're wondering how long Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes to beat, well, it depends on how much of the game you plan on playing.

How long does it take to beat Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How long Assassin's Creed Valhalla takes to beat is a question that doesn't have one definitive answer because at the end of the day, everyone plays through games at their own pace. It also depends on how much of the game you plan on completing.

If your intention is to stick to the main story missions and not venture off into the wide open worlds of Norway, England, and the other regions you'll travel to, then your playtime will be shorter than most. Still quite a long time though; you're looking at 30-40 hours, give or take.

There are plenty of side missions and branching narratives to experience though, so while they're not required to beat the story, you'll find a lot of enjoyable content here. Our estimation if you plan on tackling all the missions – but not 100% completing everything in the game – is around 60-70 hours.

Then there are those players who want to see everything Assassin's Creed Valhalla has to offer. These huge open worlds have plenty to discover, from treasures and bosses to legendary animals and easter eggs, it's more than worth uncovering everything you can – if you have the time. You're looking at 100+ hours here, which is a gargantuan task, but one that has so many secrets to uncover.

Of course, your mileage may vary! But there's a lot to do in this beautifully crafted world, so don't rush, and make sure you have fun.