How to find and beat the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Cyclops

While an Assassin's Creed Odyssey Cyclops is apparently teased early on, it's not the real deal. Oh no, no, no: the real Assassin's Creed Odyssey Cyclops appears much later on and provides quite the challenge to defeat. You'll have to be level 35 or higher to even start, and the quest, which is located on Kythera, doesn't even mention the beast initially making it tricky to find. Cut down the confusion and defeat the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Cyclops with ease using our guide.

How to find the Assassin's Creed Odyssey Cyclops

You'll pick up the mission at the Pilgrimage Site in the region of Pilgrim Hill on Kythera Island. It's called A God Among Men. There's a man preaching near a statue covered by a little canvas gazebo near the edge of the cliffs. There's a man there moaning that his "god" has been taken prisoner at the nearby fort, and it basically seems like they worship him because he has an - ahem - gift between his legs.

You'll need to find and free the god - aka Empedokles - and escort him back to his worshippers. Don't worry though, he's got underwear on to hide his gift from our mere mortal eyes. It's only in front of his personal statue that he'll give you the full spiel though, so prepare yourself for a man who actually believes he's a god and wants to introduce you to his celestial family. But first, he'll need to go fetch him a disk - which will eventually be the key to opening the door to the Cyclops.

Thankfully, the key was stolen by the same man who took Empedokles' clothes, and happens to be strolling nearby. Kill him and his guards to get the key before returning to Empedokles.

Now you'll have to go and meet his godly family, which actually reside on an island in the Gulf of Korinth, to the south of Phokis, in a location known as the Cave of the Forgotten Isle on the Island of Thisvi. Head over there, and go through the cave, swim through the water and emerge to find Empedokles standing by a half-broken door, talk to him and prepare yourself to meet his family.

How to beat the Cyclops

Unfortunately for Empedokles, his family turn out to be none other than the Cyclops himself and opening that door gets him killed and serves you a fight with a giant.

Thankfully, dealing with the Cyclops and taking him down is none other than a game of patience and precision arrow shots. As you've probably learned with games now, the glow's the goal, and his glowing eye makes for a serious weakpoint. Hit him enough and he'll go down, allowing you to get in some melee slashes with your swords and other weapons or abilities, meaning all you need to do is keep doing that until he's down.

When his health goes down to half though, he will throw a bit of a tantrum, grab himself a makeshift stone club and try to turn you into a pancake. However, if you just keep up with the same combat tactics, he'll be down in no time. Just watch out for falling rocks.

For defeating the Cyclops you get an engraving that lets you deal 25% more damage on elite and boss enemies, and the Legendary Heavy Bladed Polyphemos Cyclops Bludgeon, which actually has the same perk as the engraving. Watch out elites and bosses.