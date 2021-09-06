Aquaman 2: Jason Momoa's new stealth suit revealed by director James Wan

Aquaman 2 – AKA Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – is a long way from release, but leading man Jason Momoa and director James Wan both took to social media to tease a new suit for the titular superhero.

On Instagram, the pair showed off the newest costume for Arthur Curry, which switches things up considerably from the first film. In the two-image post, the first shot reveals Momoa in Aquaman's outfit from the 2018 original. The second image is where we're shown his new stealth suit. Click through the below post to see both.

A muted palette compared to his usual attire, it foregoes the character's signature amber golds and aquamarines for a navy blue and black matrix of colors. It nixes many of the extras, like fins, in favor of being more streamlined. Fans of the original comic will be pleased, as it's a throwback to a period of the '80s comics when Aquaman underwent a visual refresh.

Director James Wan added his two cents to the reveal, confirming the origin of the new look: "Atlantean tech based on cephalopod’s camouflaging ability. David Leslie Johnson and I were inspired by the 80’s “blue suit”.

Plot details remain under wraps – aside from theories about its working title Necrus – but when director James Wan spoke exclusively with Total Film , he suggested the sequel will lean into the horror aspects of Aquaman's tale: "Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires,” he said. "You can take the boy out of horror but you can never take the horror out the boy."

A horror spin-off of the first Aquaman, set to focus on the creatures from The Trench, was canceled shortly after it entered development , but Wan's comments imply the genre scares will be carried into the main franchise continuity. Whichever genres it plucks from, one of its stars – returning Aquaman actor and Candyman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – stated that the sequel script is " better than it was in the first one ."

Joining Momoa and Abdul-Mateen II for the sequel are Amber Heard as Mera, Wilson returning as Orm, Temuera Morrison as Arthur's father Tom, and Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set for release on December 16, 2022. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.