Aquaman 2 filming kicks off with snow-covered set photo

Filming on Aquaman 2 is officially underway, as confirmed by a set photo featuring some sort of snowy cave.

As spotted by Cinema Blend, director James Wan took to Instagram Monday afternoon to share a picture from the set of Aquaman 2 with the caption, "Day One." Check it out:

A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet) A photo posted by on

The upcoming Aquaman sequel, which Wan recently revealed is titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is currently scheduled to premiere on December 16, 2022. With production kicking off, Aquaman 2 seems to be on track to meet that timeframe, but as we've learned over the last year and a half of movie release dates, truly anything can happen.

In terms of what to expect from the sequel, well, aside from the apparent fact that it'll take place at least partly somewhere very cold, we don't know much. Thematically, Wan teased during last year's DC Fandome that Aquaman 2 would be "a little bit more serious, a little more relevant in the world we're living in today." Rumors suggest we'll also see more of the filmmaker's trademark horror influences in the sequel, but that's yet to be confirmed. Wan is a master at building tension and dread though, so it would be cool to see him up the stakes in Aquaman 2 with his unique talents.

Of course, Jason Momoa is returning as Arthur Curry/Aquaman for the sequel, alongside Amber Heard as Mera. Patrick Wilson, who's worked with Wan on the first Aquaman as well as the Insidious and Conjuring movies, is coming back as the first movie's primary antagonist Orm. Elsewhere on the Aquaman 2 cast, Yahya Abdul Mateen II is also reprising his role as David Kane/Black Manta, while Momoa's fellow Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbæek (Euron Greyjoy) is the newest addition to the cast.

DC fans have a lot to be excited for in 2021 and beyond, as The Suicide Squad is set to hit the big screen on August 6, while the Robert Pattinson-lead The Batman is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

While you wait for everything on the horizon, here's how you can watch all the DC movies in order in case you aren't caught up.