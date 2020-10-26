Apex Legends season 7 Ascension is shaking things up with new Legend, new map, and vehicles

We finally have details on Apex Legends season 7 Ascension, and there's a lot to unpack, including a brand-new legend, the third major map, and vehicles. Yes, vehicles.

Apex Legends season 7 Ascension will have a new Legend named Horizon, an astrophysicist who will have gravity-based abilities - but we don't have many other details beyond that. A picture of Horizon facing off against Mirage shows the Legend using a small, hand-held device emitting electricity - perhaps she can create black holes? That would make her a bit too much like Wraith, however, so it's unlikely

We may not have many details on Horizon's abilities, but we do know her tragic backstory. Check out the latest Stories from the Outlands trailer below to learn more about her and how she became lost in time.

More importantly: a brand new map is coming with Apex Legends season 7. Olympus is a floating city whose occupants live amongst the clouds - just don't step over the edge, as I can't imagine you'll land safely on the planet below. It seems like Olympus might be quite large, or at least have some tough-to-traverse areas, as season 7 is introducing The Trident, what looks to be a hover vehicle. The entire squad can fit in it, so prepare yourself for some fun road trips.

Apex Legends season 7 Ascension is coming to PC (including Steam), Xbox One, and PS4 on November 4.