Apex Legends players report that their ranked progress isn't being saved

Apex Legends players are reporting that their progress isn't being saved in ranked play.

A thread posted to the official Apex Legends subreddit earlier today details the pain of one player who says that twice they've played ranked games today, seemingly progressed, only to drop down the ranks again after turning off their system.

"MASSIVE RANKED BUG", the post begins (thanks, DBLTAP ). "I was playing ranked today and got to gold 4, I turned off my console and came back on and it said I was silver 2 again. But then I played one more game and it brought me up to silver 1 and still shows silver 2 on the side. Joining another match says I'm silver 2 again. WTF?"

They're not alone, either. Several players have jumped onto the thread to agree and share their own stories of lost progress, too.

"The same thing literally just happened to me. Grinded 600+ RP last night with two wins, hopped off feeling great, only to log back on this morning to see the same rank I was before grinding last night. I'm so frustrated!" said one player, while another added : "Happened to me today. Also on PS4. Researched the issue. This happened before.

"In April of this year, there was a bug in the data shard where players on that data shard couldn't save their progress they migrated the players from that shard onto another," they added. Someone needs to hit up Respawn on Twitter and get their attention, man."

As yet, Respawn has not responded to the thread, but we'll update as/when we hear more.

ICYMI, buffs for Bangalore and Crypto arriving soon , along with possible changes to Fragment East and West, two incredibly infamous areas on the World's Edge map.

It follows another recent acknowledgment that the new Legend Seer just might be "a bit too strong" and Repsawn will be tweaking his abilities "in an upcoming patch". Seer – described as an "Ambush Artist" – joined the roster at the start of Apex Legends Season 10 , and is already causing contention thanks to his impressive skill set that enables him to sense the heartbeats of nearby players, disrupt revives and shield batteries, and detect any enemies moving or shooting inside of his ultimate ability.

Apex Legends recently banned over 2,000 players for "dashboarding" and abusing a matchmaking exploit that let high-level – or Predator – Legends take on less-experienced Bronze-level players in ranked play.