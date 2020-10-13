Apex Legends Champions Edition unlocks all existing Legends with Season 7

Apex Legends has unveiled a new Champions Edition of the game, which bundles in a ton of extra content and unlocks existing characters.

The Champions Edition of Apex Legends is set to go live when Season 7 kicks off. There's no set release date for Season 7 as such, but the current Season 6 is set to wrap up on November 10. Apex Legends Champions Edition unlocks Caustic, Mirage, Octane, Wattson, Crypto, Revenant, Loba, and Rampart, all of which would usually cost 1,000 Apex Coins.

Ready to become an Apex Champion? You could be, with the Champions Edition. Available starting Season 7, the Champions edition is packed with character unlocks and exclusive items to get you started right. pic.twitter.com/231Ca4WCfuOctober 13, 2020

It's not just DLC characters that are unlocked, though. The Champions Edition bundles in Apex Coins, a Golden Nessy Charm for your guns, three Legendary weapon skins, and three Legendary character skins (for Wraith, Crypto, and Revenant).

But that's not all. It appears as though an in-game teaser has popped up in the Firing Range. As you can see below, there's a monologue from an unknown character playing on a monitor in the Firing Range, that you can go and watch for yourself right now.

For everyone who can't go to the Firing Range right now, here's the teaser:(via u/Mastacat) pic.twitter.com/azMX80eDn4October 13, 2020

The background of this video looks an awful lot like a recent datamined video. Earlier this month, a dataminer uncovered references to a character named Horizon, and a video file associated with the character in the files looks remarkably similar to the one playing on the screen in the Firing Range.

