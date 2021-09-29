Apex Legends Apex Chronicles starts today with a Bloodhound focused event

Apex Legends Apex Chronicles is a brand new story-centric type of event that starts later today.

As first announced yesterday, the new Apex Chronicles event will be debuting in Apex Legends later today on September 29. Simply put, this new event will put the story and lore of Respawn's battle royale shooter front and centre, giving players the opportunity to get better acquainted with their favorite characters, and the first event focuses on Bloodhound.

Introducing our new event type: Apex Chronicles. Peep the link below to learn more and dive into our first one, "Old Ways, New Dawn" featuring Bloodhound tomorrow, Sept 29.https://t.co/Hte5ThvCd7 pic.twitter.com/Vmx8WM56XISeptember 28, 2021 See more

"These are bite-sized story events that inject narrative into the world of Apex via gameplay challenges and experiences," a blog post from Respawn reads. The first of these events is called 'Old Ways, New Dawn' and provides Bloodhound players on the World's Edge map with the opportunity to embark on a unique in-game mission.

While you're on World's Edge as Bloodhound, you need to look out for the special white raven seen just below. Trigger the event by approaching the raven, and you'll be given a unique path to follow for your challenge, to make sure you don't overlap with other Bloodhound players pursuing the same challenge for the event in the same match.

(Image credit: Respawn)

Right now, Respawn isn't actually revealing the sorts of details we'll uncover through the new Apex Chronicles event, or what we'll face in our trials as Bloodhound. From the looks of things on the blog post from Respawn though, the Old Ways, New Dawn event will have multiple chapters, each of which unlock after a certain amount of days have passed.

This should be a nice new way for players to learn more of the lore, characters, and worlds featured in Apex Legends. The Bloodhound event might be going live later today on September 29, but you can be pretty sure there'll be successive Apex Chronicles events focusing on some of the other eclectic characters throughout the battle royale game.

Apex Legends Season 10 | Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends best weapons | Apex Legends best characters | Apex Legends crafting metal | Apex Legends heirlooms | Apex Legends crossplay | Apex Legends skydive emotes