Anthem players are organizing a blackout to protest continuing loot issues

Anthem ’s issues have, unfortunately, been going on since launch and its players have had enough. A post on Reddit calling for a blackout has over 12,000 upvotes and looks like its core message has got across: from 11-15 March, thousands of players are stopping playing the game to protest the loot changes that have recently come into effect.

“Protest to revert Loot drop changes,” the post by Afinda reads. “Bring back the Bug and let us taste the Lootshower. Stop playing from 03/11/2019-03/15/2019 or 11/03/2019-15/03/2019 for us Europeans to make a point. Show them what we think by sheer player numbers alone!”. The bug in question is one which was mistakenly introduced by BioWare in the massive 1.03 update that dropped recently . The patch removed uncommon and common drops from high-level activities , which had the knock-on effect of increasing the drop rate of Masterwork and Legendary loot for endgame missions, with one Reddit post pleading with BioWare to keep the changes getting almost 6,000 upvotes. But BioWare fixed the bug, and it was the last straw for many.

According to Afinda’s post, the blackout would “show BioWare that all it'd take for us to really enjoy the game, is to receive loot”, before it calls the “time invested vs. reward […] a complete joke”. So watch this space, and let’s see if this blackout changes anything by 15 March, which is this Friday...