How turnips work in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips are a surprisingly way to make some serious cash. If you're unfamiliar with the Animal Crossing series, turnips are basically the game's version of the stock market - bear with me here - in that you buy turnips for one price, hold onto them, and then sell them for, hopefully, more than you paid for them.

There are some caveats for that. You can only buy turnips on a Sunday, and then you have until the next Sunday in order to sell them. Each day, the Nook nephews will buy turnips from you at a different price. It's then a gamble as to when you sell them - and what size profit you make.

Where to buy turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

You can buy turnips from a brand new NPC in Animal Crossing: New Horizons called Daisy Mae. She's taken over the job from her grandmother Joan, and is now in charge of Sow Joan's Stalk Market. Yes, you see what they did there right?

Daisy Mae will arrive on your island every Sunday morning between 5AM - 12PM (midday).

You can buy turnips in bunches of 10. Always note down or remember how much you bought your turnips from, as this will be key to the profit you'll be able to make during the week.

If you don't sell your turnips by the next sunday, they will rot and become worthless. Although it's worth noting that rotten turnips will attract flies and ants, which you'll then be able to tick off your Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs list.

How to sell turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Selling turnips can be done on every day of the week bar Sunday at the Nook's Cranny, aka the Animal Crossing: New Horizons shop. Just go over and speak to Tommy and ask him 'Turnip prices?' to see what today's price will be.

Each day, the shop will offer a different price for your turnips. The game is to take a gamble on what you think will be the highest price each week and where you can make the most profit.

It's worth checking with your friends about their turnip prices too, as they may have better rates to make a visit extra worthwhile.

And remember, if you don't sell them by the next Sunday, they'll be worthless. Better to make a little profit than none at all.