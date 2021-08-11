Animal Crossing: New Horizons Obon event offers players a cucumber horse and an eggplant cow

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering players the chance to grab two traditional Japanese limited-time items.

The two items are a cucumber horse or eggplant cow, both of which were implemented in the game as part of the Japanese tradition of Obon, where families honor their ancestors’ spirits. This year’s Obon festival runs from August 13 - 16, with the last day of the festival also being the last date that players will be able to pick these two items up.

Both vegetable animals are available from the Nook Stop for 500 bells each on alternate days, meaning you won’t be able to pick up both on the same day. These two limited-time items will join the previously announced Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day clothing items as well as the rodeo-style springy ride-on playground toy item which are also all still available.

Hi, friends! Obon is almost upon us, so Nook's Cranny will be selling items commonly used as offerings until August 16th! The items will change every day and include a cucumber horse and an eggplant cow. Please try decorating with them for Obon! pic.twitter.com/SPSQvevWvfAugust 10, 2021 See more

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has also introduced a series of new food items as part of its weekly fireworks display event. By heading over to Redd’s raffle each Sunday throughout August, players will be able to pick up new items to hold such as candy floss, ice lollies, and even bubble tea.

Thanks to a recent datamine, we also got a glimpse at some of the upcoming Halloween items that will soon be on offer in Nook’s Cranny. This includes the addition of several variations of spooky treat baskets, a spooky trick lamp that resembles a pumpkin, and a spooky tree that is also decorated with jack o'lanterns.

