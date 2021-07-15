Animal Crossing: New Horizons is offering players a rodeo themed item in honor of the Brazilian festival

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is currently offering a limited-edition seasonal item based on Brazil’s famous rodeos in the Nook Stop.

The rodeo-style springy ride-on is the eighth iteration of the springy ride-on item -which is just a horse-type animal mounted on a large spring and is the kind of thing you’d find in a children’s playground. This new design features a brown horse with a yellow mane and a traditional looking saddle and reins themed around the famous Brazillian tradition Festa do Peão de Barretos ("Cowboy Festival of Barretos").

Hi, friends! We're halfway through July already...can you believe it? But there's still time for summer fun, as Nook's Cranny is selling a special item related to Brazil's famous rodeos. I hope you can giddyup to Nook's and lasso one for yourself before August 15th! pic.twitter.com/mkfkQxTrJfJuly 15, 2021 See more

The playground ride is available for 2,000 bells, which matches up with what the other variations of the toy are worth in Nook Miles. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sell for the same amount as the other versions (10,000 bells) as stingy Timmy and Tommy of Nook’s Cranny are only willing to part with 500 bells for it. However, if you’re looking to collect them all, you'd better make sure to pick up the new edition before August 15, 2021.

This is just one of several limited-time items that have been added to the game with a set of Phrygian caps also being added this week in celebration of the French holiday Bastille Day. Last month, we also had the annual Summer/Winter solstice items which varied depending on what Hemisphere your island is based in. For the Summer crew, players were offered a Sunflower crown and Sunflower rug, whereas the Winter clan received a Midwinter sweater and an Aurora wall.

Fans of the series are still hoping for a larger update now that we've had the game for over a year. There have been a few rumors surrounding this potential update including a series of instances where data miners have found traces of a possible island expansion in the game, as well as hints at the re-introduction of Pigeon barista Brewster . However, we’ve yet to get any confirmation or real proof of both of these claims.

One sign that we were sure meant something big was when Nintendo released a promotional screenshot from the game which featured a villager’s house that no fan recognized. After it was theorized that we could be getting more villagers soon, Nintendo quickly stepped in and squashed the rumours , apologising for the mix-up.

