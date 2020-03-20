Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards - How to unlock them all and everything you earn

Nook Miles are a brand new currency for New Horizons, and tied to that is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards scheme. These basically act as the achievements system for the game, offering shorter and long term aims to tick off and achieve, with some being secret until you work out how to unlock them.
With that in mind, below we've listed every single Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards we've unlocked, and the Nook Miles you're given for achieving each one. If you discover any that we're missing from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, feel free to let us know in the comments below.
Note: this doesn't include any of the rotating daily Nook Miles+ Rewards that will appear once you've paid off your initial moving fees for relocating to the island.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nook Miles Rewards
|Name
|Objective Stage 1
|Reward
|Objective Stage 2
|Reward
|Objective Stage 3
|Reward
|Objective Stage 4
|Reward
|Objective Stage 5
|Reward
1
|Island Miles
Move to the island
|500 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
2
Angling for Perfection
|Catch 10 Fish
|300 Miles
|Catch 100 fish
|500 Miles
|Catch 500 fish
|1,000 Miles
Catch 2,000 fish
3
Island Ichthyologist
Categorise 10 fish
|300 Miles
Categorise 20 fish
|500 Miles
Categorise 40 fish
4
Island Togetherness
Talk with one resident
|300 Miles
Talk to all neighbours every day for 10 days
|500 Miles
Talk to all neighbours every day for 20 days
|1,000 Miles
Talk to all neighbours every day for 30 days
5
You've Got the Bug
|Catch 10 bugs
|300 Miles
|Catch 100 bugs
|500 Miles
|Catch 500 bugs
|1,000 Miles
Catch 2,000 bugs
6
Bugs Don't Bug Me
Categorise 10 bugs
|300 Miles
Categorise 20 bugs
|500 Miles
Categorise 40 bugs
7
Have a Nice DIY!
Collect 10 DIY recipes
|300 Miles
Collect 50 DIY recipes
|500 Miles
Collect 100 DIY recipes
|1,000 Miles
Collect 150 DIY recipes
8
|DIY Tools
|Craft 5 tools
|300 Miles
|Craft 50 tools
|500 Miles
|Craft 200 tools
|1,000 Miles
Craft 1,000 tools
9
|DIY Furniture
Craft 5 items of furniture
|300 Miles
Craft 50 items of furniture
|500 Miles
Craft 200 items of furniture
10
Furniture Freshener
Customise 5 items of furniture
|300 Miles
Customise 20 items of furniture
|500 Miles
Customise 50 items of furniture
11
|Rough-Hewn
Chop 20 wood from trees
|300 Miles
Chop 100 wood from trees
|500 Miles
Chop 500 wood from trees
|1,000 Miles
Chop 2,000 wood from trees
12
Trashed Tools
|Trash 1 tool
|300 Miles
|Trash 20 tools
|500 Miles
|Trash 50 tools
|1,000 Miles
|Trash 100 tools
|2,000 Miles
13
|TBC
14
Bona Fide Bone Finder
Find your first fossil
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
15
Fossil Assessment
|Assess 5 fossils
|300 Miles
Assess 30 fossils
|500 Miles
Assess 100 fossils
|1,000 Miles
Assess 300 fossils
16
Greedy Weeder
|Pull 50 weeds
|300 Miles
|Pull 200 Weeds
|500 Miles
Pull 1,000 weeds
|1,000 Miles
Pull 2,000 Weeds
|2,000 Miles
Pull 3,000 Weeds
|3,000 Miles
17
|Flower Power
|Plant 10 flowers
|300 Miles
|Plant 50 flowers
|500 Miles
Plant 100 flowers
18
Flower Tender
Water flowers 10 times
|300 Miles
Water flowers 50 times
|500 Miles
Water flowers 100 times
|1,000 Miles
Water flowers 500 times
19
Tomorrow's Trees Today
|Plant 5 Trees
|300 Miles
|Plant 10 Trees
|500 Miles
|Plant 30 Trees
20
Pick of the Bunch
|Sell 20 fruit
|300 Miles
|Sell 100 fruit
|500 Miles
|Sell 500 fruit
|1,000 Miles
|Sell 1,000 fruit
21
|Fruit Roots
Plant a cherry (native) (third)
|300 Miles
Plant an orange (first)
|100 Miles
Plant apple tree (fourth)
|500 miles
Plant Coconut tree (second)
|200 Miles
22
Go Ahead. Be Selfish!
Sell 10 seashells
|300 Miles
Sell 50 seashells
|500 Miles
Sell 200 seashells
|1,000 Bells
Sell 500 seashells
|2,000 Miles
Sell 1,000 seashells
23
Clam and Collected
|Dig up 5 clams
|300 Miles
Dig up 20 clams
|500 Miles
Dig up 50 clams
|1,000 Miles
Dig up 100 clams
24
|Trash Fishing
Fish in 3 bits of trash
|300 Miles
Fish in 10 bits of trash
|500 Miles
Fish in 20 bits of trash
|1,000 Miles
|N/A
25
|Cast Master
Successfully catch 10 fish in a row
|300 Miles
Successfully catch 50 fish in a row
26
|Dream House
Build first house
|500 Miles
Expand home for the first time
|1,000 Miles
Expand home 5 times
27
Decorated Decorator
Get an S ranking from Happy Home Academy
|1,000 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
28
Hoard Reward
Have 5 indoor items
|300 Miles
Have 15 indoor items
|1,000 Miles
Have 30 indoor items
|2,0000 Miles
Have 100 indoor items
29
Good Things in Store!
Have 20 items in storage
|300 Miles
Have 50 items in storage
|1,000 Miles
Have 100 items in storage
|2,0000 Miles
Have 200 items in storage
|3,000 Miles
Have 300 items in storage
30
Remarkable Remodeler
Remodel your home for the first time
|500 Miles
Remodel your home three times
31
|Smile Isle
Do 1 errand for an islander
|300 Miles
Do 10 errands for an islander
|500 Miles
Do 50 errands for an islander
32
Reaction Ruler
Learn one reaction
|300 Miles
Learn 10 reactions
|500 Miles
Learn 20 reactions
33
Island Shutterbug
Take your first island photo
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
34
|Edit Credit
Customise your profile
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
35
NookPhone Life
Keep using your NookPhone / automatic
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
36
Growing Collection
Add 100 items to the Nook Catalogue
|300 Miles
Add 200 items to the Nook Catalogue
|500 Miles
Add 300 items to the Nook Catalogue
|1,000 Miles
Add 400 items to the Nook Catalogue
|2,000 Miles
Add 500 items to the Nook Catalogue
|3,000 Miles
37
|Shop to It
|Buy one item from Nook Shopping
|300 Miles
Buy 20 items from Nook Shopping
|500 Miles
|Buy 50 items from Nook Shopping
|1,000 Miles
|Buy 100 items from Nook Shopping
38
|TBC
39
Nook Miles for Miles
Complete 5 nook miles plus objectives
|300 Miles
Complete 50 nook miles plus objectives
|500 Miles
Complete 200 nook miles plus objectives
|1,000 Miles
Complete 1,000 nook miles plus objectives
40
First Time Buyer
|Buy something
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
41
Seller of Unwanted Stuff
|Sell one thing
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
42
Moving Fees Paid
pay off your moving fees
|500 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
43
|Bell Ringer
Spend 5000 Bells on the island
|300 Miles
Spend 50,000 Bells on the island
|500 Miles
Spend 500,000 Bells on the island
44
Miles for Stalkholders
Purchase some turnips
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
45
Cornering the Stalk Market
Make 1,000 Bells in profit from turnip sales
46
No More Loan Payments!
Pay off your house loan
|1000 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
47
Bulletin-Board Benefit
Post on the bulletin board
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
48
Popular Pen Pal
Send five letters
|300 Miles
|Send 20 letters
49
|TBC
50
|TBC
51
|TBC
52
|TBC
53
Taking the Sting Out
Stung twice in a row by wasps
|300 Miles
54
Faint of Heart
Fainted (from bug)
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
55
|TBC
56
Lost Treasure
Shoot down one present into the water
|500 Miles
|N/A
57
It's Raining Treasure
Shoot down five presents
|300 Miles
Shoot down 20 presents
|500 Miles
Shoot down 50 presents
|1,000 Miles
Shoot down 100 presents
|2,000 Miles
Shoot down 300 presents
58
Fun with Fences
Place a fence around your home / garden
|500 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
59
|TBC
60
Wishes Come True
Wish upon one star
|300 Miles
Wish upon 30 stars
61
Exterior Decorator
Have 10 items placed outside
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
62
|Kirias Icons
Change Island flag
|500 Miles
Change Island tune
|500 Miles
|N/A
63
Island Designer
Make your first path
|500 Miles (1st)
Make your first water feature
1,000 Miles (3rd)
Make your first new cliff
1,000 Miles (2nd)
64
Wispy Island Secrets
|Meet one Wisp
|100 Miles
|Meet 10 Wisps
65
Gulliver's Travails
Help your first castaway
|300 Miles
Help 10 Castaways
66
|ManiaKK
Attend one K.K. Slider concert
|300 Miles
Attend 10 K.K. Slider concerts
67
|True Friends
Have a good relationship with 1 islander
|300 Miles
Have a good relationship with 2 islanders
|500 Miles
Have a good relationship with 3 islanders
|1,000 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
68
Birthday Celebration
Celebrate one birthday
|300 Miles
Celebrate 10 birthdays
69
|TBC
70
|TBC
71
|TBC
72
|TBC
73
Making a Change
Change your outfit via a wardrobe
|500 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
74
First Custom Design!
Use the custom design app
|500 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
75
|TBC
76
|Paydirt!
|Dig up bells
|300 Miles
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
77
Shady Shakedown
Find 1 item of furniture in a tree
|300 Miles
Find 10 items of furniture in a tree
78
|TBC
79
|TBC
80
|TBC
81
Active Island Resident
Spent three active days on the island
|300 Miles
Spent 20 active days on the island
|500 Miles
Spent 50 active days on the island
