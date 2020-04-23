Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day is here: Here's how to get involved

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day event is here! For a few weeks you'll be able to earn a reward and plenty of Nook Miles for doing activities related to good old Planet Earth - or whatever your island is called.

Don't forget to download the big Animal Crossing: New Horizons update first, and then when you boot up your game from Thursday, April 3 until Monday, May 4 you'll be able to partake in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day activities.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

These basically take the form of special Nook Miles+ incentives, which all relate to something to do with the more natural side of your island: planting trees and flowers, or even the new bush starters that will be available from Lief, the nature-loving sloth that's bringing his mini garden centre to your island on a regular basis.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Lief will start appearing on your island from Thursday, April 23 and brings a selection of shrub starters and rare flower seeds with him. These are for the blooms that you currently can't buy and grow natively on your island, which will really help if you're trying to unlock all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers and their various hybrids.

You can also use planting these shrub starters to unlock some of those Nature Day themed Nook Miles+ rewards.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

But, importantly once you've ticked off an Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Nook Miles+ target, go and speak to Tom Nook. He'll tell you that there's a special reward for those that take part in Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day, and if you've already ticked one mission off, he'll gift you a hedge recipe so you can make some lovely natural fences.

At the moment, it seems like this is the only Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day reward you can unlock. There are no seasonal recipes or the like to discover, but we'll update this page if that changes over the course of the event.

This is, of course, just one of the imminent upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events though, so there's plenty to get involved with on your island in the coming couple of months.