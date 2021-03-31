An Xbox Series X restock could happen this week - here's where to try

It has been a distinctly quiet week on the Xbox Series X restock front, which is unfortunate given how many of us there are still waiting to pounce on one. Admittedly it is getting easier now as stock hangs around for longer, but that's no consolation for those waiting to get the new console.

We are hopeful for a large end-of-week Xbox Series X restock though - there's something of a pattern where retailers go big at the end of the week. Look at Best Buy and its PS5 restock every Friday, for example. With Easter just around the corner, seeing some Xbox Series X stock out in the wild properly would be a nice way to bring that holiday in.

Here's where you can check in to see if you get lucky this week, because, until we know more, your best bet is still to remain persistent and vigilant with the links below.

Good luck!

This week's specific info has been a little light, and to be quite frank, most of the speculation - and results - have been about Sony's PS5 and PS5 Digitasl consoles dropping. However, some patterns can often help us have punts as to which retailers will restock Xbox consoles too. For example, in the UK, Game has already changed the 'release' date on their next batch of PS5 consoles, but hasn't even bothered to take down their Xbox listings - this means these will be changed imminently and they are not worried about stock levels so much. When those dates change, those in the UK know a drop is coming.

In the US, AntOnline managed to have stock yesterday which is promising - stock in circulation at one retailer always raises the hopes that other retailers will follow suit... And Target has skipped Xbox Series X restocks in recent weeks, so this has to change in the week before Easter. Maybe Thursday?

Yup, we're firmly in Speculation-Ville, I know. So, keep looking at those stock tracker accounts, bookmark all the retailer links you see on this page, and keep at it; this really is one of the best ways to get Xbox Series X stock or PS5 stock.

