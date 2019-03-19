An Ant-Man sized spoiler has been spotted in this new version of the Avengers: Endgame trailer

You thought you’d seen everything in the new Avengers: Endgame trailer, huh? You’ve combed through it all, frame-by-frame, and paused at all of the key moments to see if something (or someone) was edited out, right? But you still missed a bit. I’m not kidding. There’s a new aspect ratio for the Avengers: Endgame trailer – and it finally clues us in on how the Quantum Realm, and potential time travel, comes into play.

As spotted by those fine folks on Reddit, a taller, narrower aspect ratio cut of the Avengers: Endgame trailer from last week has been found in the wild. You can see it below but, for purposes of time, skip to the 12-second mark when Scott Lang is feverishly looking through posters on the telegraph pole.

Me acabo de fijar que el tráiler de 'AVENGERS: ENDGAME' tiene planos muy diferentes en su versión de Instagram. Podemos ver más sobre lo que Scott mira, que el brillo de Scott es más naranja y que el Capi tiene el escudo cuando va con el traje cuántico. pic.twitter.com/mdNmlkKqiEMarch 17, 2019

See that? Go back. Rewind. Scott is rolling something with a handle, and it sure as hell looks like Hank Pym’s shrunken-down lab from Ant-Man and the Wasp. It’s going to be a lab filled with all sorts of gadgets and gizmos but, crucially, a way to enter the Quantum Realm.

This exact shot isn’t in the original trailer either as it’s obscured by the frame. So, someone has slipped up here and revealed something that Marvel has been trying to hold back. It makes me wonder what else is found tantalisingly out-of-sight in some of these trailers…

Sure, the idea of time travel and the Quantum Realm has been floated about since Thanos snapped half the universe away in Avengers: Infinity War, but now we’ve got what looks to be actual confirmation of how they get there. Scott rolls it right up to Avengers HQ – remember the first trailer when he’s at the front door? – and delivers the key needed to defeating Thanos.

So, no, we hadn’t seen everything in the Endgame trailer. We now know a little bit more about the movie than we did yesterday, and it’s another piece of the puzzle (if it’s something you want to put together) when it comes to figuring out just what is about to go down in Endgame.

