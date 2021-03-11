A classic Justice League villain could be heading to Fortnite in Season 6

A long-time DC villain could be making their way to Fortnite.

Last month, Epic announced that it would be working with DC on a six-issue comic crossover titled Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, due to release on April 20. More information has been revealed since the series' announcement last month, and now players believe that one of its major antagonists could have already been hinted at.

Over on Twitter (via Fortnite Intel) user iFireMonkey shared the descriptions of issues four, five, and six in the run. The first of those states that alongside a bunch of "Fortnite bandits" portrayed by popular in-game skins, "there's someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite...someone deadly. Will Batman recognise this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him?"

Fan speculation is rife, but there seems to be two major contenders within the DC universe who could fit that description. Master assassins Deathstroke and Deadshot could both be described as deadly hunters-for-hire, suggesting that one of them is on their way to the battle royale.

Fortnite has been bringing in some pretty big guest appearances in recent months, from the Avengers to Kratos and Alien's Xenomorph, so the arrival of either of these characters could fit the bill for the upcoming season - Deathstroke appears at the end of 2017's Justice League (and is slated to show up in Zack Snyder's Justice League), while Deadshot is portrayed by Will Smith in Suicide Squad. We'll likely have to wait until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 kicks off to see either one of them make their way to the game, however.

