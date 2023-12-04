At 91 seconds, GTA 6's reveal trailer will be longer than GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2's, but some fans were still hoping for more

The upcoming GTA 6 trailer will reportedly be approximately 91 seconds long, and although this is longer than other Rockstar reveal trailers, some players were hoping for more.

Earlier today, December 5, Rockstar announced that the official GTA 6 trailer video was live on YouTube, with a 24-hour-long countdown until it premieres tomorrow. You can see the full thing just below, and you can even leave this page open for an unreasonable amount of time if you want to watch the full thing right here when it launches.

As Gematsu first noted, the metadata for Rockstar's YouTube video has the trailer running for right around 91 seconds in total. This doesn't mean there'll be 91 seconds of gameplay or new information, though - we'll still be seeing both Take-Two and Rockstar logos gracing the screen, probably at the very beginning of the new trailer.

The YouTube premiere link for Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer #1 is up: https://t.co/mKFAab1j5iPremieres December 5 at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET.It's 1 minute and 31 seconds long, according to Metadata. pic.twitter.com/6ogOL0WTwGDecember 4, 2023 See more

At 91 seconds, this makes the GTA 6 reveal trailer longer than any other trailer Rockstar has used to reveal a game with in well over a decade. GTA 4's reveal trailer clocked in at 62 seconds, while GTA 5's announcement trailer lasted for 84 seconds. Red Dead Redemption 2's debut trailer, meanwhile, lasted right around 68 seconds.

Despite this, some GTA 6 fans were apparently hoping for a longer trailer. The Twitter user just below is just one example, while other users have written things like "Not enough wtf" and "Wish It Was A Longer Trailer But I’ll Take It!" across the social media site. Sometimes, apparently, you just can't win everyone over.

WE WAITED 10 YEARS FOR 91 SECONDS pic.twitter.com/FYv56ZslwwDecember 4, 2023 See more

The GTA 6 reveal trailer will debut at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT tomorrow, December 5. Already, fans think the initial announcement image last week is pointing to a Vice City setting, which has been a pretty consistent rumor over the last two years.

