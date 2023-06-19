Got an Asus ROG Ally? You might want to avoid updating its firmware for now

By Phil Hayton
published

Hang fire on updating the handheld!

The Asus ROG Ally is a heroic handheld PC, but the latest firmware update does something of a Samson. While the BIOS patch addresses numerous quirks and bugs, it seemingly compromises the portable’s performance, effectively giving the device an unexpected hardware haircut. 

If you’re looking for the best gaming PC for on-the-go play, you can do much worse than the Asus ROG Ally. Not only is it one of the closest Steam Deck competitors out there in terms of price, but it can pull off fabulous frame rate tricks while furnishing your eyes with 1080p 120Hz visuals. That’s not to say it’s flawless, however, as the versatility of Windows 11 comes with a few caveats, and now Asus apparently has BIOS-related woes to contend with.

Highlighted by Hothardware, Asus ROG Ally firmware update 319 drastically affects performance while running at 15W and 25W. In other words, if you’re fussy about frame rates and are aiming to boost fps in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll quickly notice the difference post-update.

Thankfully, Asus is aware that firmware 319 is wreaking havoc, so we’ll hopefully see a revised version released soon. In a ‘tips and tricks’ video, marketer Whitson Gordon does advise installing various other updates that’ll improve quality of life on the handheld, but says players can ‘hold off’ on updating the device’s BIOS for now.  

As for those of you who have already received the update, you’ll have to revert back to firmware 317 to restore performance expectations back to normal. That’s going to involve restoring the previous BIOS version just like you would on a regular PC, which effectively means using Asus’ EZ Flash utility and downloading the update file manually. If you’re a bit stuck, there’s a handy tutorial available on the manufacturer's website.

Frankly, given the nature of the Asus ROG Ally and the fact it’s only been around for a hot minute, I’d be surprised if Gremlins didn’t randomly disrupt the experience. Sure, Valve’s approach to Steam Deck updates helps protect general users from experimental hiccups, but even then, everyone’s favourite handheld PC isn’t immune to frame rate dips and performance shenanigans.

In any case, the company is on the case, and will hopefully be able to get back to resolving the issues highlighted in our Asus ROG Ally review soon. The Steam Deck rival is a fierce handheld gaming PC, but the above incident and outstanding launch day quirks mean it has a long way to go before it sits pretty on the throne. 

