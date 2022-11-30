Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final update sets up Mirage's story

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final update paves the way for Mirage's launch next year.

Be warned: there are minor spoilers for Assassin's Creed Valhalla here!

Ubisoft surprise-launched Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final update yesterday on November 29, a week earlier than it was supposed to arrive. Today, a YouTuber has captured and uploaded a new story-driven scene from the update, which features Basim setting up Assassin's Creed Mirage.

The scene above shows Basim, sidekick in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, taking a blood sample to share with William Miles. The modern-day Basim sets up the DNA sequencing process that the Animus uses to send users back in time to a certain point, so they can experience the memories of the original user.

This scene explicitly sets up the events of Assassin's Creed Mirage. The new game is set years prior to Valhalla, and stars Basim as the protagonist in his own adventures. To achieve this, someone in the modern day would need Basim's blood sample to travel back in time for his Middle-Eastern adventures, which is exactly what this new scene depicts.

Mirage is taking Assassin's Creed back to its stealthier roots of running across rooftops and stalking enemies from the shadows, taking a break from the more recent RPG trappings. Basim's adventure is a big change in direction for the historical series, and Ubisoft has now officially passed the torch from one mainline game to the next.

Assassin's Creed Mirage launches next year in 2023, arriving on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox systems.

