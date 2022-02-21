Assassin's Creed Valhalla is fixing stealth with a new patch setting up Dawn of Ragnarok

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's upcoming patch will finally fix its maligned stealth system.

Earlier today on February 21, Ubisoft published an extensive list of patch notes for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, for an update which is due to launch tomorrow. AI reactions to the player whistling will be improved, and players will no longer be detected by enemies when using environmental traps.

Elsewhere, NPCs disengaging from conflict "extremely quickly" will be fixed, enemy detection cones reducing when using a bow will be addressed, and wild animals detecting Eivor from any range regardless of height or angle, and alerting NPCs, will be remedied. This is a pretty thorough list of changes for Valhalla's stealth system, which has seen complaints from players for well over a year now.

Aside from the stealth fixes though, the new patch is used to set up the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, which launches on March 10. It's revealed that anyone can jump into the expansion no matter where they're at in the game, through a feature called "player boost" on the main menu. This immediately boosts the player's gear rating to 340 with a predefined set of equipment.

Finally, there's a new difficulty level for players who want to focus on the story of Valhalla. Called "Saga," this mode reduces enemy-inflicted damage in combat, preventing them from scaling with Eivor's level, and also allows more time for actions like assassination to be executed when spotted in stealth. This is surely an excellent mode for those looking to sample Ubisoft's massive world without the difficulties of combat.

