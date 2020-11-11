Assassin’s Creed Valhalla comparison shows off next-gen visuals on PS5 and Xbox Series X

A new video gives a pretty extensive graphics comparison between Assassin's Creed Valhalla running on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

You can see the nine-minute video in full just below, which starts right in the prologue of Assassin's Creed Valhalla with a young Eivor. The most obvious thing to note is that both PS5 and Xbox Series X are able to maintain a smooth 60 frames per second, right through the whole video.

It's a pretty impressive look at just how powerful both these next-gen consoles are. Assassin's Creed Valhalla looks absolutely stunning running in 60FPS, through both combat and cutscenes alike. I've been playing Valhalla on the PS4 in 30FPS, and the boost to 60FPS really makes the game look fluid.

At times in Valhalla, you'll have well over 20 characters onscreen in a massive brawl in various raid missions. Valhalla's frame rate doesn't drop on current-gen consoles during these sections, and it also doesn't decrease from 60FPS on both next-gen consoles, from the looks of the comparison video above.

