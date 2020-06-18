Assassin's Creed Origins is free to play this weekend

Escape reality this weekend with a trip back to Ancient Egypt, because Assassin's Creed Origins is free to play this coming weekend.

From 6am (local time) on Friday, June 19 until 1pm on Sunday, June 21, you can download and play Assassin's Creed Origins on PC through Ubisoft. You can also get your pre-load going right now so you can get playing as soon as the free weekend starts.

When Origins released in 2017, it introduced RPG elements to the Assassin's Creed Formula like skill trees, crafting, and an extensive loot system that Odyssey and Valhalla would build upon.

Not only did it serve as a pivotal moment for the series, but Origins is also just an epic, gorgeous, gripping game to play. We gave it the number one spot on our list of the best Assassin's Creed games until it was unseated by its successor, Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Our 5 out of 5 review called Origins "everything you wanted the Creed to be," praising the "ludicrously beautiful and rich open world" and the series' best story campaign.

Anyway, this is all to say if the behemoth that is Assassin's Creed Odyssey overshadowed Origins for you, you should absolutely go back and give it a try. And now that we're all stuck at home looking for massive RPGs to sink into, not to mention it's completely free this weekend, Origins is definitely having a moment.

Be sure to check out these Assassin's Creed Origins hidden mechanics before you jump in this weekend.