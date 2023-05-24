Assassin's Creed Mirage release date listed by Japanese retailer

By Hirun Cryer
published

We could be heading to Baghdad in October

Assassin's Creed Mirage
Assassin's Creed Mirage has been listed with an October 12 release date by a Japanese retailer.

Earlier today on May 24, the Twitter user  below noted that Amazon's Japanese arm had listed Assassin's Creed Mirage with an official release date. The date down for Ubisoft's next entry in its franchise is October 12, and that's for the PS5 version in particular.

As Japanese gaming experts Gematsu note on Twitter, placeholder dates aren't typically a thing at Japanese retailers. Retailers throughout the country won't typically upload a date for a product unless it's been officially handed to them by someone else - in this case, a video game publisher like Ubisoft.

Take this as a strong sign that Assassin's Creed Mirage could be slated to launch on October 12 later this year then. The Twitter user above highlights Sony's imminent PlayStation Showcase for May 2023 later today as a venue that could potentially reveal the release date, but it's also likely that Ubisoft would announce such news at its own showcase, which is scheduled for later this month.

News of Assassin's Creed Mirage has been really hard to come by over the last few months. Ubisoft has gone mum on the next game in their franchise, after revealing Mirage last year in September 2022, and we've had only a smattering of details in the months since, such as the fact that Mirage's parkour would be inspired by Unity's gameplay mechanics

