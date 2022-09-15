Assassin's Creed Mirage brings back Unity's parkour, Ubisoft says

Assassin's Creed Mirage will feature parkour mechanics inspired by the 2014 game Assassin's Creed Unity, Ubisoft says.

Speaking to Arab Hardware (opens in new tab) (translation via PCGamesN (opens in new tab)), Assassin's Creed Mirage lead producer Fabian Salomon outlined a few different features from legacy Assassin's Creed games that will be returning. When asked specifically if the upcoming stealth title will bring back Assassin's Creed Unity's parkour mechanics, which are often considered the best in the series, Salomon replied in the affirmative.

"This is our absolute goal indeed, we are seriously trying to reach this level with Mirage, and since Baghdad is dense as I mentioned, we want the players to enjoy their time in the city through parkour, which was and still is one of the important pillars on which we based the gameplay in Assassin's Creed Mirage."

Assassin's Creed Mirage has been described as a return to the series' roots, so it's no surprise to hear it borrows from older games in the series. As such, Salomon also said it'll see the return of Assassination Contracts, which were absent in the most recent entry, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The more linear, stealthy Assassin's Creed will launch sometime in 2023 and take players to the busy streets of 9th century Baghdad, with a comparatively linear story starring Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Basim. And just in case you're wondering how in the name of Ragnarök you're going to find the time for Mirage with so many other Assassin's Creed games on the way, Ubisoft has confirmed that the former will only take around 15-20 hours to beat.

