Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay hits the web as closed beta begins

By Hirun Cryer
published

The leaked gameplay shows stealth and parkour

Assassin's Creed Jade
Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay has leaked, and not for the first time.

The start of the Assassin's Creed Jade closed beta test is here, giving players a chance to check out the mobile game early before release. It took just a few hours for gameplay to appear online from the closed beta test, even though participants likely would've signed documents prohibiting them from doing this.

As chronicled over on a ResetEra thread, there are roughly 10 minutes of new gameplay out there on YouTube, accompanied by a few minutes of loading screens. The gameplay starts out with the typical Assassin's Creed loop of hiding in some bushes, luring a guard or two over, and quickly but quietly stabbing them to death in the vegetation. 

Jade features several other features we've come to expect from Ubisoft's series. There are the likes of that "Assassin's Vision" feature to scan your nearby surroundings, as well as some light parkour elements to quickly ascend your way up buildings. 

It's all pretty standard stuff, truth be told. The ResetEra thread points out that the voice actor for Jade's protagonist sounds a little inexperienced with certain Chinese words - Jade is set in feudal China, in case you didn't know - and it's a sentiment that several others in the ResetEra thread agree with. 

When Assassin's Creed Jade gameplay first leaked late last year in December, it was footage that looked to be from an early build, and not entirely representative of the final game. Nearly nine months later, the version of Jade we're seeing now looks a lot closer to what you'd expect from a final release.

