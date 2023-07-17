Assassin's Creed Jade gets closed beta test on August 3

The closed beta for Assassin's Creed Jade is set to launch next month.

We're getting a step closer to playing the upcoming Assassin's Creed title as Ubisoft has revealed the date of the previously announced Assassin's Creed Jade closed beta. On August 3, 2023, those who have signed up for the test (which you can still do here ) will be able to get their first hands-on experience with the open-world mobile game.

In case that wasn't clear enough, don't expect to be able to play Assassin's Creed Jade on PC or console, as this is a mobile-exclusive beta test for a mobile-exclusive game. Thankfully, it will be available to play on both iOS and Android devices, so you've got a few options with what device you try the new title out on. The upcoming Assassin's Creed title is also free to play, giving you even more freedom to try the game out once it releases.

In Assassin's Creed Jade, players will explore the path of Xia in third century BC - during the time of one of the first unified dynasties in China. Just as we've come to expect from Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed titles, players will once again be transported back in time as they venture through ancient China, everywhere from the Great Wall to the imperial capital of Xianyang. Players will be putting their parkour skills to the test as they climb through cities, jump from roof to roof, assassinate targets, and engage in exciting combat.

This is just one of the upcoming Assassin's Creed games we've got to look forward to in the near future. Alongside Jade, we've also got Assassin's Creed Mirage (which is set to release October 2023), Assassin's Creed Hexe , Assassin's Creed Red , and Assassin's Creed Infinity .