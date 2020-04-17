Artemis Fowl lands a Disney Plus release date and new trailer

Artemis Fowl has been given a release date on Disney Plus. The upcoming movie adaptation of Eoin Colfer's popular book was originally set to reach cinemas on August 9, 2019 before being delayed further until May 29, 2020. It will now reach Disney's streaming service on June 12.

The announcement comes with a snazzy new trailer which shows off what we can expect from the fantasy movie, which has been directed by Kenneth Branagh and features an all-star cast, including Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. Ferdia Shaw plays the eponymous Artemis.

Branagh has spoken about the Artemis Fowl's switch to being released on Disney Plus. “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve-year-old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion," he said.

"Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem. His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney Plus.”

Artemis Fowl marks the first major Disney movie to be moved onto the company's streaming service due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The initial announcement came when a batch of releases were delayed, including Jungle Cruise, The French Dispatch, and Indiana Jones 5 as well as the majority of Marvel Phase 4.

