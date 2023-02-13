Arrested Development is leaving Netflix

Netflix is getting rid of Arrested Development, despite previously saving it from cancellation.

The comedy, created by Mitchell Hurwitz, aired on Fox from November 2003 to February 2006. The short-lived but critically acclaimed show was picked up by Netflix in May of 2013 for seasons 4 and 5 with the series coming to an official end on March 15, 2019.

All episodes of the show are set to leave the streaming platform on March 15, 2023.

Jason Bateman stars as Michael Bluth, the straight man of the otherwise dysfunctional Bluth family. The main cast included Michael Cera, Will Arnett, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, Portia de Rossi, David Cross, and Alia Shawkat. Recurring cast members included Henry Winkler, Liza Minnelli, Mae Whitman, Charlize Theron, Ben Stiller, Ed Begley Jr., Judy Greer, Amy Poehler, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Norwegian crime drama Lilyhammer, the streamer's first-ever original series, was set to leave Netflix last year, but a licensing renewal managed to save the series in the eleventh hour. It's possible that the same could happen for Arrested Development, though its departure would mark the first official time Netflix got rid of original content. All of the streamer's canceled original shows still live on the platform, and can be streamed at any time.

The first three seasons of Arrested Development will still be available to stream on Hulu, as Netflix only retains 'non-exclusive' streaming rights.

