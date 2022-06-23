Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hilarious reaction to his son in The Boys spin-off: "What the f*** are you filming?"

Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed that he's shown his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, photos from the set of The Boys spin-off series – and Arnie had a hilarious response.

"He looked at me and he was like, 'What the fuck are you filming?'" he told the Just for Variety (opens in new tab) podcast. "I was like, 'It’s this show called The Boys… You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can’t articulate what happens in it.'"

The spin-off is described as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test." Set in a college for Supes, it sees youngsters tested in Hunger Games-style challenges.

Schwarzenegger is reportedly playing a character named Golden Boy, although he neither confirmed nor denied that in his interview with Variety. The actor originally auditioned for the role of Homelander in the original series, but the part went to Anthony Starr.

Filming is currently underway in Canada, and the actor added: "This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy. It’s kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes."

Schwarzenegger recently appeared in the HBO Max crime drama series The Staircase alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette and he's set to star in The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt, which premieres on Prime Video this July.