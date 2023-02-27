Arnold Schwarzenegger is making an explosive comeback in new Netflix show FUBAR

"I’m back, baby," says Arnold Schwarzenegger in the first trailer for his explosive new action show FUBAR. The teaser clip from Netflix features the action legend smoking a cigar, zooming through the streets on a motorcycle, and loading his gun in a warehouse.

However, in a glimpse at the show’s more tongue-in-cheek tone, the trailer ends with Arnie getting a "sack tap" from his co-star Fortune Feimster. "Arnold is back – and starring in his first TV series ever: FUBAR!" reads Netflix’s accompanying Tweet (opens in new tab). "Everything else is top secret, except for that ice pack he's gonna need."

Not too much is known about the new show yet, but FUBAR is billed as a "spy-adventure series" created by Nick Santora. The writer, who has also worked on Prison Break and The Sopranos, will be overseeing Schwarzenegger’s first scripted television project.

The official synopsis reads: "Luke and his daughter Emma have lied to each other for years, both of them not knowing the other is a CIA operative. Once they both learn the truth, they realize they don't actually know anything about each other."

Schwarzenegger plays Luke, while his daughter Emma is played by Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro. Alongside the pair, Jay Baruchel plays Carter, Aparna Brielle stars as Tina, Andy Buckley is Donnie, and Gabriel Luna is Boro.

FUBAR is released on May 25 on Netflix.