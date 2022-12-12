Argentina vs Croatia live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 semi-final online

Qatar 2022's first semi-final sees one of the pre-tournament favorites taking on last time's losing finalists for a place in the last two. We've learned to take nothing for granted in this competition, but what we can be sure of is how to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream and get the World Cup 2022 game from anywhere - keep reading to learn how.

Playing in what will surely be his last World Cup, Lionel Messi has the chance to see his GOAT claims crystallized by lifting the World Cup on Sunday. While he has certainly sparkled at times, this iteration of the Albicelestes have displayed quality all over the pitch to reach this stage. That said, they'll need to show more killer instinct if they want to avoid blowing it like they almost did from 2-0 up with seven minutes to play against the Netherlands.

For anybody who had predicted a historic Argentina vs Brazil World Cup semi-final back when the Qatar 2022 draw was announced hadn't legislated for a stubborn Croatia team spoiling the South American party. Zlatko Dalić's men have only won one game in normal time on course, and that was against Canada. It may not be pretty, but nobody can deny the fight and spirit this team has in abundance, and you wouldn't bet against goalkeeper Dominik Livaković once again being the hero against Messi and co.

It's Leo Messi against Luka Modrić... read our guide on how to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream today, including what TV channels and services you'll need to catch the game today – and make sure you know how to watch Qatar World Cup 2022 on your game console as well.

Watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when the Argentina vs Croatia live stream is on, a VPN is your best option for tuning into your usual coverage. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions, allowing you to access your Argentina vs Croatia live stream. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Better still, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of, too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country, and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia live stream online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) ITV

Viewers based in the UK looking to cheer on their team can watch Argentina vs Croatia on free-to-air ITV1. Coverage starts at 6.15pm GMT ahead of a 7pm GMT kick-off on Tuesday, December 13. That also means you can live stream for free via ITV's new on-demand streaming service, ITVX (opens in new tab). ITVX is available on a variety of devices including Android and iOS smartphones, select Smart TVs, PlayStation and Xbox consoles and media streamers like Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV and Roku. Out of the country? You can always use a VPN to access ITVX content as if you were at home, available with a 30-day all your money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to try before you buy.

Watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) FOX

Soccer fans in the U.S. will be able to watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream at 2pm ET / 11am PT on FOX and the Fox Sports website (opens in new tab) with a valid login. FOX may be included as part of your cable TV package. There are also a number of cord-cutting services; however, that include Fox. Sling TV (opens in new tab) and its Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels, including FS1. But best of all, right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month (opens in new tab), allowing you to watch the entire World Cup for just $20. Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month, but gives you 121 channels including FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. Spanish language coverage is meanwhile available via Telemundo or Peacock (opens in new tab). The first 12 games will be available to watch on a free account, but if you want to watch the full tournament, you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription (opens in new tab) ($9.99/month). Either way, remember that you'll need to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're trying to access your Sling, FuboTV or Peacock accounts while away from the US.

Watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN

In Canada, TSN will be offering live coverage of every World Cup match, including this semi-final clash between Argentina and Croatia at 2pm ET / 11am PT. Subscribers can log in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

Watch an Argentina vs Croatia live stream in Australia