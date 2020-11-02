Apple TV makes its way to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at launch

Xbox has today revealed all the media apps that will be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S at launch, the list of which includes Apple TV.

The full lineup of media streaming apps for both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were revealed on Xbox.com earlier today. Included in the pretty extensive list are Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, and more.

Your favorite shows and movies are jumping into the next-gen, too.On November 10, the Apple TV app and all your other favorite streaming apps will be available on Xbox Series X|S.

Interestingly, the list also reveals that Apple TV will be available on both of Microsoft's next-gen consoles from day one. This is eyebrow-raising because the last interaction the two companies shared was earlier this year, when Xbox filed a letter of support for Epic Games's lawsuit against Apple over Fortnite's suspension on the App Store.

Xbox spoke up in support of Epic Games, because Apple had stopped the developer being able to iterate on the Unreal Engine through the App Store, meaning many games on iOS devices would potentially be left with unfixable bugs.

Today we filed a statement in support of Epic's request to keep access to the Apple SDK for its Unreal Engine. Ensuring that Epic has access to the latest Apple technology is the right thing for gamer developers & gamers

Before this however, Apple effectively shot down any chances of Xbox's Project xCloud streaming service coming to iOS devices, due to App Store policy rules. Xbox's streaming service is up and running for Android users, but Apple wasn't keen on letting the service on iOS devices due to their need to approve every game that arrives on the App Store, one by one.

So, with Apple TV making its way to the Xbox Series X and S, perhaps the companies are on better terms? Or is this Apple trying to increase interest in it's fledgeling streaming service, which is also heading to PS5? Here's hoping, because we'd love to see xCloud make its way to iOS devices.

For our pick of the best games to stream on the go through Xbox's streaming service, check out our best xCloud games guide for more.