Apple sale at Best Buy: from cheap ipads to MacBook deals, there's discounts galore

Early 2020 has served us up some decent savings across the gaming and tech world, but Best Buy's current Apple sale is stacked with quality computing and smart tech.

While it's not totally uncommon to see some dips in the price of iPads and Apple Watches over the course of the year, Apple's gear does generally hold its value very well indeed. Any sale such as this is therefore worth your attention, and you can pick up a solid bargain on a range of discounted Apple goodies right now.

We think the main highlights are in iPads, MacBooks, and smart watches. For example, you can get a 7th gen iPad (the latest model) for just $279.99 at the moment (that's a healthy saving of $50 and bags you the 32GB model).

The best MacBook Air offers are twofold, meanwhile: the best bang-for-buck offer on the regular model is on the 13-inch variant, and that's got $200 off - bringing it down to $799.99. At the other end of the scale, the premium MacBook Air Pro models have had their prices slashed too with $250 off the latest model of that quality laptop - it's now $1,049.99.

Lastly, for those fancying a smartwatch, the Apple Watch 3 GPS variant is only $199.

To keep your shopping directed, we've highlighted a few of the humdingers available below. However, be aware there are others such as saving up to $250 on an iPhone 11, AirPods, HomePods, and even Beats headphones. An extra selling factor that might be alluring for many is that a lot (it looks like all) of these deals also throw in a whole year's worth of AppleTV+ for FREE. The price of these Apple goods alone is a great deal, but getting a whole year of (potentially) the next biggest thing in TV streaming for nothing? Absolutely, yes please. As a result, this means this is also one of the best cheap Apple TV deals going right now too!

Cheap Apple deals

These are great, solid deals on items that traditionally hold their value. What's more, that free year of AppleTV+ is a real deal enhancer. Apple is invested heavily in TV production, bringing a number of exclusive shows to its service, featuring big names such as Jason Momoa and Jennifer Aniston. Between this, and the launch of Disney+ - learn more about a Disney Plus sign-up here - it’s an exciting time to be stepping into the streaming world.

In the meantime, a cheap iPad sale is always worth considering. The latest version is a strong contender for the best gaming tablet on the market right now, and one of the versions has been near the top of our buying guide for quite some time.